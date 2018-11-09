Brokerages Set GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK) PT at $42.33

GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.33.

GSK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Shore Capital raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,011,328 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $562,835,000 after purchasing an additional 187,205 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,329,400 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $376,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,974,190 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $240,820,000 after purchasing an additional 271,819 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 4,366,175 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $176,000,000 after purchasing an additional 73,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,615,525 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,742,000 after purchasing an additional 592,022 shares during the last quarter. 11.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GSK traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.24. 2,447,668 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,019,447. The company has a market capitalization of $98.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.80. GlaxoSmithKline has a 12 month low of $34.52 and a 12 month high of $42.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.486 per share. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.06%.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

