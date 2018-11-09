Brokerages Set Moneysupermarket.Com Group PLC (MONY) PT at $316.25

Moneysupermarket.Com Group PLC (LON:MONY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 316.25 ($4.13).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MONY shares. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Liberum Capital upgraded Moneysupermarket.Com Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a research report on Friday, September 28th.

Get Moneysupermarket.Com Group alerts:

Moneysupermarket.Com Group stock traded down GBX 1.20 ($0.02) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 307.80 ($4.02). 1,192,924 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,170,000. Moneysupermarket.Com Group has a 52-week low of GBX 241.40 ($3.15) and a 52-week high of GBX 369 ($4.82).

In other news, insider Bruce Carnegie-Brown acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 263 ($3.44) per share, for a total transaction of £105,200 ($137,462.43).

About Moneysupermarket.Com Group

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates price comparison sites in the United Kingdom. The company operates through five segments: Money, Insurance, Travel, Home Services, and MoneySavingExpert.com. It operates MoneySuperMarket.com, a price comparison Website that provides a place for consumers and providers to compare car, home, life, and travel insurance brands; credit card and personal loan providers; and energy providers.

Further Reading: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Moneysupermarket.Com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moneysupermarket.Com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.