Brokerages Set MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX) Target Price at $180.67

Shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (ETR:MTX) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €183.72 ($213.63).

A number of research analysts have commented on MTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €190.00 ($220.93) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Commerzbank set a €187.00 ($217.44) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank set a €150.00 ($174.42) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. equinet set a €148.00 ($172.09) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €176.00 ($204.65) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd.

ETR MTX traded down €0.10 ($0.12) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €182.60 ($212.33). The company had a trading volume of 88,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,994. MTU Aero Engines has a 1-year low of €114.75 ($133.43) and a 1-year high of €156.80 ($182.33).

MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines, modules, and components in Germany, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturing Business; and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul Business.

