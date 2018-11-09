Brokerages Set Tile Shop Holdings Inc (TTS) Price Target at $7.67

Tile Shop Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTS) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.67.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TTS. BidaskClub upgraded Tile Shop from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Telsey Advisory Group raised Tile Shop from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $6.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Tile Shop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 price target on shares of Tile Shop in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Tile Shop in a research report on Monday, October 22nd.

TTS stock opened at $6.47 on Tuesday. Tile Shop has a twelve month low of $5.15 and a twelve month high of $10.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $343.99 million, a PE ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.90.

Tile Shop (NASDAQ:TTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. Tile Shop had a return on equity of 6.22% and a net margin of 1.19%. The company had revenue of $89.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tile Shop will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 26th. Tile Shop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.50%.

In related news, Director Peter J. Jacullo III acquired 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.21 per share, for a total transaction of $558,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders bought 202,077 shares of company stock worth $1,266,370. Company insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Tile Shop during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new position in Tile Shop in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Tile Shop in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Tile Shop by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 7,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Tile Shop during the 2nd quarter valued at $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

Tile Shop Company Profile

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of manufactured and natural stone tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. It offers approximately 4,000 products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal tiles primarily under the Rush River and Fired Earth brands.

