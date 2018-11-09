Brokerages Set Vectrus Inc (VEC) PT at $39.00

Shares of Vectrus Inc (NYSE:VEC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VEC. ValuEngine downgraded Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 11th. Finally, Noble Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vectrus in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th.

VEC stock opened at $25.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $313.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.60. Vectrus has a twelve month low of $24.51 and a twelve month high of $41.48.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $308.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.47 million. Vectrus had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 5.36%. On average, research analysts predict that Vectrus will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Melvin Parker sold 1,375 shares of Vectrus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total transaction of $38,706.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,161.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric M. Pillmore bought 1,000 shares of Vectrus stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.88 per share, with a total value of $29,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,499.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 2,300 shares of company stock valued at $66,512 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vectrus by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 791,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,476,000 after buying an additional 51,885 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Vectrus by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 564,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,017,000 after buying an additional 11,191 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vectrus by 228.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 113,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after buying an additional 79,141 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vectrus by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 411,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,686,000 after buying an additional 2,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vectrus by 221.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 5,299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Vectrus Company Profile

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and logistics, and information technology and network communication services to the U.S. government worldwide. It offers facility and logistics services, such as airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, warehouse management and distribution, and equipment maintenance, repair, and services for U.S.

