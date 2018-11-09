Brokers Offer Predictions for 2U Inc’s FY2018 Earnings (TWOU)

2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) – Research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies raised their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of 2U in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst P. Appert now forecasts that the software maker will post earnings of ($0.64) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.71). Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for 2U’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.73) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.55) EPS.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. 2U had a negative return on equity of 7.51% and a negative net margin of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $106.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis.

TWOU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded 2U from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. DA Davidson set a $80.00 target price on 2U and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on 2U from $93.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of 2U in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on 2U from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. 2U currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.08.

TWOU stock opened at $55.03 on Friday. 2U has a fifty-two week low of $49.72 and a fifty-two week high of $98.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.31 and a quick ratio of 5.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oak Ridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in 2U during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,020,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in 2U during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,660,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in 2U during the 2nd quarter valued at $255,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in 2U by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,580 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 12,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management Inc. boosted its stake in 2U by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 205,675 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,186,000 after purchasing an additional 7,366 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, COO Mark Chernis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.04, for a total value of $840,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 43,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,664,312.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher J. Paucek sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total value of $6,331,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 605,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,090,224.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

