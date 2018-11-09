Brokers Offer Predictions for American Public Education, Inc.’s FY2018 Earnings (APEI)

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research dropped their FY2018 EPS estimates for shares of American Public Education in a report released on Wednesday, November 7th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.59 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.60. Barrington Research has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for American Public Education’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded American Public Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Sidoti upgraded American Public Education from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. BidaskClub upgraded American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. TheStreet downgraded American Public Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of American Public Education in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Public Education currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.25.

American Public Education stock opened at $33.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $566.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.54. American Public Education has a fifty-two week low of $23.15 and a fifty-two week high of $46.15.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $72.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.24 million. American Public Education had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 8.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APEI. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Public Education in the 2nd quarter worth about $161,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in American Public Education in the 2nd quarter worth about $177,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in American Public Education in the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in American Public Education in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Public Education by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the period. 91.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 108 degree programs and 109 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

