Brokers Offer Predictions for Builders FirstSource, Inc.’s FY2018 Earnings (BLDR)

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley upped their FY2018 earnings estimates for Builders FirstSource in a report issued on Monday, November 5th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.89 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.79. B. Riley also issued estimates for Builders FirstSource’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BLDR. BidaskClub cut Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 14th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Stephens set a $21.00 price objective on Builders FirstSource and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Builders FirstSource currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.62.

Shares of BLDR opened at $13.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.93. Builders FirstSource has a 12 month low of $11.60 and a 12 month high of $23.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 48.32% and a net margin of 1.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the second quarter valued at about $24,638,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 7.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,631,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,869,000 after buying an additional 585,206 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 497.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 635,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,621,000 after buying an additional 528,913 shares during the last quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the second quarter valued at about $9,555,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 62.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,152,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,920,000 after buying an additional 445,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 196,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total value of $2,707,935.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 478,346 shares in the company, valued at $6,591,607.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Cleveland A. Christophe sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total value of $482,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $401,605.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. Its products include lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and OSB products that are used in on-site house framing; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand.

