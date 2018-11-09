Brokers Offer Predictions for Control4 Corp’s Q4 2018 Earnings (CTRL)

Control4 Corp (NASDAQ:CTRL) – Equities research analysts at Dougherty & Co issued their Q4 2018 earnings estimates for shares of Control4 in a report released on Monday, November 5th. Dougherty & Co analyst S. Frankel forecasts that the electronics maker will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CTRL. BidaskClub downgraded Control4 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Control4 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Control4 in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Control4 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital set a $32.00 target price on Control4 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CTRL opened at $24.58 on Wednesday. Control4 has a 1-year low of $20.50 and a 1-year high of $37.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $632.98 million, a PE ratio of 32.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.34.

Control4 (NASDAQ:CTRL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Control4 had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 7.22%. The company had revenue of $71.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, General Counsel Joshua D. Ellis sold 716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.18, for a total value of $26,620.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,654.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin Plaehn sold 42,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $1,343,522.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,721,775.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 438,956 shares of company stock valued at $14,419,125 in the last three months. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTRL. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in Control4 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,469,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Control4 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,047,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Control4 by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Control4 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Control4 by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,058 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,096,000 after buying an additional 7,450 shares during the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Control4

Control4 Corporation provides smart home and business solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Control4 solution that functions as the operating system of the home, integrating audio, video, lighting, temperature, security, communications, and other devices into a unified automation solution.

