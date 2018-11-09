Brokers Set Expectations for National CineMedia, Inc.’s Q1 2019 Earnings (NCMI)

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush cut their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for National CineMedia in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 6th. Wedbush analyst A. Reese now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.04). Wedbush also issued estimates for National CineMedia’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Get National CineMedia alerts:

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $110.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.48 million. National CineMedia had a net margin of 1.82% and a negative return on equity of 50.31%. National CineMedia’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share.

NCMI has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of National CineMedia from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of National CineMedia to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. National CineMedia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.38.

Shares of NCMI stock opened at $7.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $573.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 0.83. National CineMedia has a 1-year low of $5.09 and a 1-year high of $10.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. National CineMedia’s payout ratio is 170.00%.

In other news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard purchased 182,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.59 per share, for a total transaction of $1,567,151.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Clifford E. Marks sold 30,237 shares of National CineMedia stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $302,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 526,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,268,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in National CineMedia by 13.4% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 50,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 5,963 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in National CineMedia by 1.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 717,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,721,000 after acquiring an additional 8,636 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in National CineMedia by 431.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 9,647 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in National CineMedia by 51.2% in the second quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 29,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 9,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in National CineMedia by 0.5% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 2,000,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,800,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates an in-theatre digital media network in North America. The company produces and distributes various versions of Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show on movie screens; sells advertising on its lobby entertainment network; and other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

Read More: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for National CineMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National CineMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.