Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (BIP) Position Reduced by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lowered its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 21.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,063 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BIP. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 72.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,140,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,397,000 after purchasing an additional 901,237 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 21.2% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,789,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $145,379,000 after purchasing an additional 661,924 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1,470.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 428,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,442,000 after purchasing an additional 401,036 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 11.2% in the second quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,939,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,463,000 after purchasing an additional 195,737 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,053,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $376,968,000 after purchasing an additional 178,462 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock opened at $40.23 on Friday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $36.84 and a 12-month high of $46.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.96.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.82). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.50%.

BIP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.27.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. engages in utility, transport, energy, and communications infrastructure businesses. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 12,000 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; approximately 3.3 million electricity and natural gas connections in the United Kingdom and Colombia; and a port facility that exports metallurgical and thermal coal in Australia.

