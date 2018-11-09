Brooks Macdonald Group (BRK) Sets New 52-Week Low on Insider Selling

Brooks Macdonald Group plc (LON:BRK) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as GBX 1,720 ($22.47) and last traded at GBX 1,780 ($23.26), with a volume of 650961 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,807.50 ($23.62).

Specifically, insider Nicholas Holmes sold 5,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,758 ($22.97), for a total value of £99,256.68 ($129,696.43).

Several research analysts have commented on BRK shares. Numis Securities downgraded Brooks Macdonald Group to an “add” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 2,300 ($30.05) to GBX 2,210 ($28.88) in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,285 ($29.86) price target on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brooks Macdonald Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,211.25 ($28.89).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 27th were issued a dividend of GBX 30 ($0.39) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. This is a positive change from Brooks Macdonald Group’s previous dividend of $17.00.

About Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK)

Brooks Macdonald Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment and wealth management services to private clients, pension funds, charities, professional intermediaries, and trustees in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through four segments: Investment Management, Financial Planning, Funds and Property Management, and International.

