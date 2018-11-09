Brookstone Capital Management Has $1.21 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (PBP)

Brookstone Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP) by 55.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,941 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Columbus Macro LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $297,000. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 854.9% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A now owns 22,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 19,911 shares during the period. Wealthstar Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,001,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 46,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 4,237 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF stock opened at $21.97 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF has a 52-week low of $19.67 and a 52-week high of $22.99.

