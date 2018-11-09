Brookstone Capital Management Purchases Shares of 61,481 CR SUISSE AG NA/VELOCITY (TVIX)

Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in CR SUISSE AG NA/VELOCITY (NASDAQ:TVIX) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 61,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,000.

Separately, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CR SUISSE AG NA/VELOCITY in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000.

Shares of TVIX opened at $35.96 on Friday. CR SUISSE AG NA/VELOCITY has a fifty-two week low of $24.74 and a fifty-two week high of $154.70.

