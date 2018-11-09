Btu Metals (BTU) Trading 20% Higher

Shares of Btu Metals Corp (CVE:BTU) traded up 20% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.12. 1,100,450 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 339% from the average session volume of 250,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45.

About Btu Metals (CVE:BTU)

BTU Metals Corp. operates as a junior exploration company in Canada and the Republic of Ireland. The company holds a 100% interest in the Shakespeare Property that consists of 9 contiguous claims covering an area of approximately 528 hectares located in the Baldwin and Shakespeare Townships, Sudbury Mining Division, Ontario; and the Galway Gold project that covers an area of 16,640 hectares located in Galway County, the Republic of Ireland.

