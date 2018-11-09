Builders FirstSource, Inc. (BLDR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) will report earnings of $0.44 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Builders FirstSource’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.36. Builders FirstSource posted earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will report full year earnings of $1.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.95. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $2.02. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Builders FirstSource.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 48.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BLDR shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Stephens set a $14.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Builders FirstSource has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.62.

Shares of BLDR traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.83. 816,524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,254,494. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.93. Builders FirstSource has a fifty-two week low of $11.60 and a fifty-two week high of $23.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.09.

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Cleveland A. Christophe sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total value of $482,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,991 shares in the company, valued at $401,605.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 196,512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $2,707,935.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 478,346 shares in the company, valued at $6,591,607.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,936,000. Lonestar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 5.3% in the second quarter. Lonestar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,290,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 26.1% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 818,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,977,000 after purchasing an additional 169,325 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 7.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 81,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 5,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 140.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 6,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. Its products include lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and OSB products that are used in on-site house framing; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand.

