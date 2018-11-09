Burberry Group (BRBY) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,900

Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,850 ($24.17) to GBX 1,900 ($24.83) in a report released on Friday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.13% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Burberry Group to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,395 ($31.29) to GBX 2,536 ($33.14) in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Burberry Group from GBX 1,890 ($24.70) to GBX 2,270 ($29.66) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) price objective on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,060 ($26.92) price objective (up from GBX 1,650 ($21.56)) on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Burberry Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,009.56 ($26.26).

Shares of BRBY opened at GBX 1,773.50 ($23.17) on Friday. Burberry Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,481.50 ($19.36) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,024 ($26.45).

About Burberry Group

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods for men, women, and children under the Burberry brand name. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers apparel; accessories, such as women's handbags and small leather goods; and beauty, eyewear and timepieces.

