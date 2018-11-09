Burst (BURST) Hits Market Capitalization of $16.69 Million

Burst (CURRENCY:BURST) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. One Burst coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0084 or 0.00000131 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Livecoin, Coinroom and Poloniex. During the last seven days, Burst has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Burst has a total market cap of $16.69 million and $57,213.00 worth of Burst was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Burst is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2014. Burst’s total supply is 1,997,878,126 coins. The official website for Burst is www.burst-coin.org. Burst’s official Twitter account is @Burstcoin_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Burst is burstforum.net. The Reddit community for Burst is /r/burstcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Burst can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, C-CEX, Upbit, Bittrex, Coinroom and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burst directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Burst should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Burst using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

