Cadence Bank NA Has $1.69 Million Position in Unilever NV (UN)

Cadence Bank NA lifted its position in shares of Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) by 5.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Unilever by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,786,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,119,000 after acquiring an additional 457,890 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Unilever by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,219,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,381,000 after acquiring an additional 129,367 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Unilever by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,998,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,075,000 after acquiring an additional 16,474 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in Unilever by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,856,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,442,000 after acquiring an additional 6,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Unilever by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,167,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,027,000 after acquiring an additional 11,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.36% of the company’s stock.

Unilever stock opened at $54.46 on Friday. Unilever NV has a twelve month low of $51.56 and a twelve month high of $58.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.4487 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 1st. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.47%.

UN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Unilever to $65.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Friday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

About Unilever

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. The company operates through Personal Care, Home Care, Foods, and Refreshment segments. The Personal Care segment offers skincare and haircare products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, Vaseline, Dermalogica, Murad, Dollar Shave Club, Zest & Camay, and Seventh Generation brands.

