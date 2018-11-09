Cadence Bank NA Increases Stake in Valero Energy Co. (VLO)

Cadence Bank NA grew its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 90.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,543 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Unigestion Holding SA raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 106,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,161,000 after acquiring an additional 4,179 shares in the last quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC now owns 44,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,106,000 after acquiring an additional 9,221 shares in the last quarter. Capital Innovations LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $522,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $88.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $39.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.15. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $80.00 and a 12 month high of $126.98.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $30.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 3.96%. On average, research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 19th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.52%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Valero Energy from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Valero Energy from $141.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Valero Energy from $141.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.82.

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities. It produces conventional and premium gasolines, gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB), diesel fuels, low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels, CARB diesel, other distillates, jet fuels, asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products.

