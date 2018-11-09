Caesars Entertainment (CZR) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Caesars Entertainment Corporation is a gaming company engaged in providing casino entertainment services. The Company operates casino resorts on multiple continents and its casino entertainment facilities include land-based casinos, riverboat or dockside casinos, managed casinos, combination greyhound racetrack and casino, combination thoroughbred racetrack and casino, and harness racetrack and casino, hotel and convention space, restaurants, and non-gaming entertainment facilities. Its resorts operate primarily under the Harrah’s(TM), Caesars(TM) and Horseshoe(TM) brand names. Caesars Entertainment Corporation is based in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

CZR has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub raised Caesars Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Monday, September 24th. They issued a sell rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.10.

NASDAQ:CZR traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,037,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,480,918. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Caesars Entertainment has a 12-month low of $7.95 and a 12-month high of $14.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.55, a P/E/G ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 0.81.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $102,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $108,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $120,000. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Caesars Entertainment by 96.7% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 12,490 shares in the last quarter.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates 36,000 slot machines and 2,700 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout its casinos, as well as banquets and room service.

