California Public Employees Retirement System Cuts Holdings in Olympic Steel, Inc. (ZEUS)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) by 24.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,688 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Olympic Steel were worth $928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ZEUS. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new stake in shares of Olympic Steel in the second quarter worth about $171,000. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 13.5% in the second quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 26,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 44.7% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 27,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Olympic Steel in the second quarter worth about $616,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 9.1% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZEUS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Olympic Steel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Olympic Steel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Olympic Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th.

Shares of Olympic Steel stock opened at $19.55 on Friday. Olympic Steel, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.40 and a 12-month high of $25.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.63 million, a PE ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.36. Olympic Steel had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $457.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Olympic Steel, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Olympic Steel Profile

Olympic Steel, Inc processes and distributes metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

