California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Stake in Antero Midstream Partners LP (AM)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Antero Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:AM) by 115.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,843 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 17,593 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Antero Midstream Partners were worth $970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AM. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Antero Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $161,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Antero Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $199,000. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Antero Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.49% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Partners stock opened at $28.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 1.46. Antero Midstream Partners LP has a 52 week low of $24.20 and a 52 week high of $34.53.

Antero Midstream Partners (NYSE:AM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. Antero Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 32.54%. The company had revenue of $266.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.91 million. Research analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream Partners LP will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 1st. This is a positive change from Antero Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Antero Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 125.71%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AM shares. ValuEngine raised Antero Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Antero Midstream Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Antero Midstream Partners from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Antero Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Antero Midstream Partners from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.15.

Antero Midstream Partners Company Profile

Antero Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling and Treatment. Its assets include 8-, 12-, 16-, 20-, 24-, and 30-inch high and low pressure gathering pipelines, compressor stations, and processing and fractionation plants that collect and process natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil from wells in the Marcellus Shale in West Virginia and the Utica Shale in Ohio; and water handling and treatment assets, which comprise two independent fresh water delivery systems that deliver fresh water from the Ohio River and several regional waterways, as well as wastewater handling services for well completion operations.

