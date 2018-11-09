California Public Employees Retirement System Takes Position in Uxin Ltd (UXIN)

California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Uxin Ltd (NASDAQ:UXIN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UXIN. Warburg Pincus LLC acquired a new position in Uxin in the second quarter worth about $338,088,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Uxin during the second quarter worth about $23,504,000. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Uxin during the second quarter worth about $22,600,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Uxin during the second quarter worth about $21,340,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Uxin during the second quarter worth about $10,715,000. 29.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Uxin alerts:

Shares of Uxin stock opened at $5.72 on Friday. Uxin Ltd has a 1-year low of $4.88 and a 1-year high of $10.49.

Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $100.61 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Uxin Ltd will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UXIN. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Uxin in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Uxin in a research note on Monday, July 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Uxin in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.70 price objective on the stock.

WARNING: This article was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/09/california-public-employees-retirement-system-takes-position-in-uxin-ltd-uxin.html.

Uxin Profile

Uxin Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an used car e-commerce platform in China. It operates Uxin Used Car, an application that provides consumers with customized car recommendation, financing, title transfer, delivery, insurance referral, warranty and other related services; and Uxin Auction, an application that helps business buyers to source vehicles through online auctions.

Featured Article: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Uxin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uxin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.