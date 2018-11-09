Camber Energy Inc (CEI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Camber Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,854,516 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the October 15th total of 4,484,385 shares. Currently, 12.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,856,877 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Camber Energy stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.18. 2,990,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,714,161. Camber Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.15 and a fifty-two week high of $6.25.

About Camber Energy

Camber Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Texas and Oklahoma. The company holds interests in approximately 13,000 net acres of producing fields located primarily in the Hunton formation in Lincoln, Logan and Payne, and Okfuskee Counties, in central Oklahoma; the Cline shale and upper Wolfberry shale in Glasscock County, Texas; and Hutchinson County, Texas.

