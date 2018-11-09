Cambrex (CBM) Shares Down 10.1% Following Weak Earnings

Cambrex Co. (NYSE:CBM) was down 10.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $46.08 and last traded at $50.80. Approximately 1,152,576 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 225% from the average daily volume of 354,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.48.

The biotechnology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.10). Cambrex had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 22.32%. The firm had revenue of $104.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cambrex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Cambrex in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.50 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.25.

In other news, CEO Steven M. Klosk sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.76, for a total transaction of $1,095,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,658,241.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tom George Vadaketh sold 9,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.42, for a total value of $603,124.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,124.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,510 shares of company stock valued at $5,344,824. 2.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cambrex by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,624,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $241,849,000 after acquiring an additional 370,806 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Cambrex by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,471,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,982,000 after purchasing an additional 54,475 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cambrex by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,420,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,295,000 after purchasing an additional 13,858 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cambrex by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 722,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Cambrex by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 699,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,572,000 after purchasing an additional 21,399 shares during the last quarter.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 2.42.

About Cambrex (NYSE:CBM)

Cambrex Corporation, a life sciences company, provides various products and services for the development and commercialization of new and generic therapeutics worldwide. Its products comprise active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates that are used in the production of prescription and over-the-counter drug products, as well as other fine chemicals.

