Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 806 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.12% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $7,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 81.2% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,868,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,598,000 after acquiring an additional 837,357 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 1,091,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $98,824,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 578,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,196,000 after acquiring an additional 14,908 shares during the period. Stratford Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Stratford Consulting LLC now owns 385,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,941,000 after acquiring an additional 4,579 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,825,000 after acquiring an additional 10,805 shares during the period.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $91.32 on Friday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $82.16 and a twelve month high of $94.20.

