Camping World Holdings Inc (CWH) CEO Acquires $100,263.00 in Stock

Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) CEO Marcus Lemonis purchased 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.59 per share, for a total transaction of $100,263.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Marcus Lemonis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 14th, Marcus Lemonis purchased 25,000 shares of Camping World stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.74 per share, for a total transaction of $493,500.00.

Shares of CWH traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.03. 1,231,404 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,575,014. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.91. Camping World Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $16.40 and a 52-week high of $47.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.93, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Camping World had a positive return on equity of 163.37% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Camping World Holdings Inc will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Camping World during the 2nd quarter valued at $166,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Camping World during the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Camping World during the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Camping World during the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Camping World during the 2nd quarter valued at $270,000. 54.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Northcoast Research set a $28.00 price target on Camping World and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine raised Camping World from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on Camping World from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Camping World from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Camping World currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.92.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts. The company operates through Consumer Services and Plans, and Retail segments. It provides emergency roadside assistance; property and casualty insurance programs; travel assist programs; extended vehicle service contracts; co-branded credit cards; vehicle financing and refinancing; club memberships; and publications and directories.

