Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (CAR.UN) Given New C$50.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CAR.UN. CIBC upped their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$46.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. TD Securities upped their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Thursday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets restated an outperform rating and set a C$50.00 price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$42.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$48.18.

CAR.UN traded up C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$47.52. 645,409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,604. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a 1-year low of C$31.93 and a 1-year high of C$37.94.

About Canadian Apartment Properties REIT

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (CAPREIT) is a Canada-based open-ended real estate investment trust. CAPREIT’s investment objectives are to provide unitholders with long-term, monthly cash distributions; grow normalized funds from operations (NFFO), distributions and Unit value through the management of its properties, acquisitions and financial management, and reinvest capital within the property portfolio.

