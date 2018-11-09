Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Has $2.66 Million Holdings in Comcast Co. (CMCSA)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 75,159 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,602 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 150,105,437 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,315,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830,315 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 111,854,932 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,669,961,000 after buying an additional 7,812,415 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Comcast by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 22,787,062 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $747,643,000 after buying an additional 4,358,705 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Comcast by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,597,172 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $800,167,000 after buying an additional 6,893,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Comcast by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,722,508 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $647,096,000 after buying an additional 1,125,430 shares in the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, August 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, MED started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.57.

CMCSA stock opened at $38.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $30.43 and a 12 month high of $44.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The cable giant reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.75 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 15.79%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 31st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 36.89%.

In other news, EVP Arthur R. Block sold 1,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.94, for a total transaction of $38,887.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,387.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Arthur R. Block sold 6,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $228,775.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,648,369.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, and Theme Parks segments. The Cable Communications segment offers video, high-speed Internet, and voice, as well as security and automation services to residential and business customers under the XFINITY brand.

