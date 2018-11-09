Cann Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for MEI Pharma (MEIP)

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Cann in a note issued to investors on Friday. They currently have a $7.50 target price on the stock. Cann’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 119.30% from the stock’s previous close.

The analysts wrote, “MEI Pharma’s loss per share of $0.21 was higher than our estimated loss of $0.08 per share, due to expenses associated with warrants, and higher than estimated operating expenses. Operating loss of $10.0 million was 37.2% higher than our estimated $7.3 million, due to higher than estimated R&D and SG&A expenses. R&D expenses continue to be driven by the expanding scope and pace of clinical development for MEI Pharma’s multiple programs.””

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on MEIP. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on MEI Pharma in a research report on Friday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub cut MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.58.

MEI Pharma stock opened at $3.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $236.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 2.19. MEI Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.79 and a fifty-two week high of $5.14.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $0.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.46 million. MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 2,470.28% and a negative return on equity of 67.76%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MEI Pharma will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MEIP. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 167.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 21,588 shares in the last quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners bought a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $197,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $571,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,003,000. 51.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MEI Pharma Company Profile

MEI Pharma, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the clinical development of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical drug candidate includes Pracinostat, an oral available histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

