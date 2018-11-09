Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Lowers Stake in TJX Companies Inc (TJX)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 33.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 267,565 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 137,525 shares during the period. TJX Companies accounts for about 1.1% of Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $29,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in TJX Companies by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,231,563 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,830,461,000 after buying an additional 715,960 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in TJX Companies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,480,758 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $807,199,000 after buying an additional 135,091 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in TJX Companies by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,617,025 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $741,239,000 after buying an additional 740,409 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in TJX Companies by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,766,367 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $645,949,000 after buying an additional 79,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in TJX Companies by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,787,621 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $265,326,000 after buying an additional 65,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TJX shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Monday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $50.00 to $52.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $55.50 to $62.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.08.

TJX Companies stock opened at $55.54 on Friday. TJX Companies Inc has a one year low of $33.22 and a one year high of $56.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.65.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.66% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts predict that TJX Companies Inc will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.61%.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, accent furniture, lamps, rugs, wall décor, decorative accessories, giftware, lighting, soft home, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry; and other merchandise.

