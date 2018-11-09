Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Purchases 3,580 Shares of Newmont Mining Corp (NEM)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Newmont Mining Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 17.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Newmont Mining were worth $730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Becker Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Newmont Mining by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 849,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,669,000 after purchasing an additional 31,642 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in shares of Newmont Mining by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 13,529,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $408,590,000 after acquiring an additional 3,339,775 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Newmont Mining by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 181,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,480,000 after acquiring an additional 7,559 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Newmont Mining by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 136,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,107,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Newmont Mining by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,190,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,957,000 after acquiring an additional 17,200 shares in the last quarter. 83.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NEM shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Newmont Mining in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newmont Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Barclays started coverage on Newmont Mining in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Newmont Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Newmont Mining from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Newmont Mining presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.64.

NEM opened at $32.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Newmont Mining Corp has a 12-month low of $29.06 and a 12-month high of $42.04.

Newmont Mining (NYSE:NEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Newmont Mining had a positive return on equity of 6.19% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. Research analysts expect that Newmont Mining Corp will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 6th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 5th. Newmont Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.36%.

In other Newmont Mining news, CEO Gary J. Goldberg sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $126,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,365,174.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $39,387.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,107,643.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,750 shares of company stock worth $670,690 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Mining Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of February 22, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 68.5 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 23,000 square miles.

