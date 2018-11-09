Capita PLC (CPI) Insider Buys £172.72 in Stock

Capita PLC (LON:CPI) insider Jonathan (Jon) Lewis acquired 136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 127 ($1.66) per share, for a total transaction of £172.72 ($225.69).

Jonathan (Jon) Lewis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 4th, Jonathan (Jon) Lewis acquired 125 shares of Capita stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 136 ($1.78) per share, for a total transaction of £170 ($222.14).

Capita stock opened at GBX 130.65 ($1.71) on Friday. Capita PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 149.25 ($1.95) and a 52 week high of GBX 721 ($9.42).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CPI. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Capita in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Capita in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Capita in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Capita in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised shares of Capita to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.22) price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Capita has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 179.46 ($2.34).

Capita Company Profile

Capita plc provides customer management, administration, and professional support services to clients in the private and public sectors. The company offers business process management, business transformation, corporate and administration, customer management, digital and software solution, financial, HR and recruitment, information technology, legal, procurement, property and infrastructure, start-up development, and travel and event services.

