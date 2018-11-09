Capital Management Associates NY Purchases Shares of 3,700 Ebix Inc (EBIX)

Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new position in shares of Ebix Inc (NASDAQ:EBIX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,700 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Ebix by 9.1% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 28,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ebix during the third quarter worth approximately $5,030,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Ebix by 42.4% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 240,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,997,000 after buying an additional 71,459 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ebix by 0.5% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 193,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,326,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Ebix by 10.1% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 76,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,028,000 after buying an additional 7,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Fondation Rennes sold 12,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total transaction of $988,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,425,981 shares in the company, valued at $264,485,733.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Ebix from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Maxim Group set a $113.00 price target on Ebix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered Ebix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Ebix in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ebix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.00.

EBIX opened at $52.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Ebix Inc has a 1 year low of $50.58 and a 1 year high of $89.10.

Ebix’s stock is set to split before the market opens on Friday, December 14th. The 5-1 split was announced on Thursday, September 20th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, December 13th.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $128.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.63 million. Ebix had a net margin of 24.67% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The business’s revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Ebix Profile

Ebix, Inc provides software and e-commerce solutions to insurance, finance, and healthcare industries. It offers software development, customization, and consulting services to various entities in the insurance industry, including carriers, brokers, exchanges, and standard making bodies. The company operates data exchanges in the areas of life insurance, annuities, employee health benefits, risk management, workers compensation, insurance underwriting, and property and casualty (P&C) insurance.

