Capstone Turbine (CPST) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Capstone Turbine Corp. develops, designs, assembles and sells Capstone MicroTurbines. Capstone MicroTurbines provide power at the site of consumption and to hybrid electric vehicles that combine a primary source battery with an auxiliary power source, such as a microturbine, to enhance performance. The Capstone MicroTurbine combines sophisticated design, engineering and technology to produce a reliable and flexible generator of electricity and heat for commercial and industrial applications. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Capstone Turbine in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. They set a buy rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Capstone Turbine and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Capstone Turbine from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2.25.

Shares of CPST traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.83. 350,703 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 815,161. Capstone Turbine has a 52 week low of $0.69 and a 52 week high of $1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.27 million, a P/E ratio of -4.15 and a beta of -0.11.

Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Capstone Turbine had a negative net margin of 13.21% and a negative return on equity of 46.68%. The firm had revenue of $22.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.80 million. As a group, analysts predict that Capstone Turbine will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HPM Partners LLC bought a new stake in Capstone Turbine in the second quarter worth about $100,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Capstone Turbine by 6.9% in the second quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,152,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 74,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Capstone Turbine by 116.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 154,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 83,002 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Capstone Turbine by 43.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 493,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 148,753 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Capstone Turbine by 46.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,119,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 355,600 shares during the period. 16.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Capstone Turbine

Capstone Turbine Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation applications worldwide. It offers microturbine units, components, and various accessories for applications, including cogeneration comprising combined heat and power (CHP) and integrated CHP, as well as combined cooling, heat, and power; and renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply.

