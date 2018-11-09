Cardinal Energy (CJ) Price Target Cut to C$7.00

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. GMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$7.25 to C$6.25 in a report on Monday. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$5.75 to C$5.25 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 2nd. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$6.75 to C$6.25 in a report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$6.44.

Shares of Cardinal Energy stock opened at C$3.51 on Monday. Cardinal Energy has a 12-month low of C$3.45 and a 12-month high of C$5.89.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 30th.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada. It holds interests in the Wainwright, Bantry, Mitsue, and Grande Prairie properties. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

