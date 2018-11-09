Carolina Financial Corp (CARO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Carolina Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CARO) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.40.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Carolina Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carolina Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Brean Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carolina Financial in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Carolina Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th.

CARO stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,983. The company has a market cap of $770.59 million, a PE ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.76. Carolina Financial has a 1-year low of $28.49 and a 1-year high of $45.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Carolina Financial (NASDAQ:CARO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $44.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.62 million. Carolina Financial had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 21.18%. On average, analysts anticipate that Carolina Financial will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. Carolina Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.73%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARO. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Carolina Financial by 171.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Carolina Financial by 86.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Carolina Financial by 99.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,046 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carolina Financial during the second quarter worth about $443,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carolina Financial by 18.6% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 13,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.01% of the company’s stock.

About Carolina Financial

Carolina Financial Corporation operates as a holding company for CresCom Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking financial services in South Carolina and North Carolina. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Mortgage Banking, and Other. It offers checking accounts, commercial accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, retirement accounts, longer-term certificates of deposit, noninterest-bearing demand accounts, and interest-bearing demand accounts to individuals, businesses, associations, organizations, and governmental authorities.

