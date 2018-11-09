Carrizo Oil & Gas (CRZO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage presently has a $22.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.61% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. is a Houston-based energy company actively engaged in the exploration, development, exploitation and production of oil and natural gas primarily in proven trends in the Barnett Shale area in North Texas and along the Texas and Louisiana onshore Gulf Coast regions. Carrizo controls significant prospective acreage blocks and utilizes advanced three-D seismic techniques to identify potential oil and gas reserves and drilling opportunities. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CRZO. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Carrizo Oil & Gas from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “$28.42” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Carrizo Oil & Gas from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Carrizo Oil & Gas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.71.

Shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas stock traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $19.03. 4,525,827 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,905,278. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 2.28. Carrizo Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $13.49 and a 52 week high of $31.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.27.

Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $303.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.34 million. Carrizo Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 56.06% and a net margin of 12.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Carrizo Oil & Gas will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider S P. Iv Johnson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total value of $178,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 163,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,639,856.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO John Bradley Fisher sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $187,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 157,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,937,474.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,500 shares of company stock worth $737,095 over the last ninety days. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Carrizo Oil & Gas by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 57,858 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after buying an additional 5,853 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,029,000. Tanaka Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at $838,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,693,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in Carrizo Oil & Gas by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,082,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $113,696,000 after buying an additional 645,350 shares during the last quarter.

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and gas from resource plays primarily in the United States. The company holds interests in oil and gas plays, including Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; and the Delaware Basin in West Texas.

