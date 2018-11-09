CarTaxi Token Market Cap Reaches $410,458.00 (CTX)

CarTaxi Token (CURRENCY:CTX) traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 9th. During the last week, CarTaxi Token has traded up 6.3% against the US dollar. One CarTaxi Token token can now be purchased for $0.0103 or 0.00000161 BTC on popular exchanges. CarTaxi Token has a total market cap of $410,458.00 and approximately $1,170.00 worth of CarTaxi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007804 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00004018 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015557 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.54 or 0.00149014 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.97 or 0.00249467 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $658.64 or 0.10291616 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00011209 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About CarTaxi Token

CarTaxi Token launched on September 24th, 2017. CarTaxi Token’s total supply is 59,928,144 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,928,144 tokens. The Reddit community for CarTaxi Token is /r/cartaxiico and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for CarTaxi Token is cartaxi.io. CarTaxi Token’s official Twitter account is @CarTaxi_24.

Buying and Selling CarTaxi Token

CarTaxi Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CarTaxi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CarTaxi Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CarTaxi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

