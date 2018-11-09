Casa Systems (CASA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $71.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Casa Systems updated its FY18 guidance to $0.80-0.88 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASA opened at $16.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.25. Casa Systems has a fifty-two week low of $11.26 and a fifty-two week high of $34.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a current ratio of 5.54.

Get Casa Systems alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Casa Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Northland Securities set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Casa Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Casa Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Casa Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Casa Systems from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.75.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/09/casa-systems-casa-posts-quarterly-earnings-results-beats-estimates-by-0-08-eps.html.

About Casa Systems

Casa Systems, Inc provides software-centric broadband products in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers software-centric infrastructure solutions that allow cable service providers to deliver voice, video, and data services over a single platform at multi-gigabit speeds.

Recommended Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Casa Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casa Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.