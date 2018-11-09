Cascades (CAS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Cascades (TSE:CAS) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.38 by C$0.01, Morningstar.com reports. The firm had revenue of C$1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.19 billion.

Shares of CAS traded down C$0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$10.63. The stock had a trading volume of 171,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,511. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.13, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.52. Cascades has a 52 week low of C$9.88 and a 52 week high of C$16.67.

Get Cascades alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Cascades’s payout ratio is presently 8.78%.

In related news, Director Charles Malo sold 9,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.08, for a total transaction of C$123,370.56. Also, insider Robert F. Hall sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.58, for a total value of C$950,600.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Cascades from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Desjardins boosted their target price on Cascades from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, August 10th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Cascades from C$18.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on Cascades from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Cascades has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$16.42.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Cascades (CAS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results” was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/09/cascades-cas-announces-quarterly-earnings-results.html.

Cascades Company Profile

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

Further Reading: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Cascades Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cascades and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.