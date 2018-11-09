Catalent (CTLT) Downgraded to “C+” at TheStreet

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

CTLT has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group started coverage on Catalent in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Catalent from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Catalent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. First Analysis raised Catalent from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.11.

Get Catalent alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CTLT opened at $37.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.05. Catalent has a 12 month low of $34.24 and a 12 month high of $47.87.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $551.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.44 million. Catalent had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Analysts expect that Catalent will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Catalent news, Director Donald E. Morel, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.00 per share, for a total transaction of $430,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Barry Littlejohns sold 47,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total value of $1,968,114.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 184,335 shares of company stock valued at $8,161,727 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 2nd quarter worth $145,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 105.0% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 2nd quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 1,895.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 5,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

Featured Article: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.