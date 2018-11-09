Catalent (CTLT) Given a $44.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) received a $44.00 price target from analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.40% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catalent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Catalent in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. First Analysis upgraded shares of Catalent from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Catalent from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.11.

NYSE:CTLT traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 347,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,139. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Catalent has a 52-week low of $34.24 and a 52-week high of $47.87.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $551.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.44 million. Catalent had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 2.65%. Catalent’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Catalent will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Catalent news, SVP Lance Miyamoto sold 6,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $277,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Donald E. Morel, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.00 per share, with a total value of $430,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 184,335 shares of company stock valued at $8,161,727 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent during the second quarter worth about $145,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 105.0% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent during the third quarter worth about $217,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent during the third quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent during the second quarter worth about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

