Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (CPRX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08), Morningstar.com reports.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.88. 2,951,937 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 741,250. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.42 million, a PE ratio of -13.71 and a beta of 2.05. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.18 and a fifty-two week high of $4.51.

CPRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $8.00 price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer set a $6.00 price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,059,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,096 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 295.7% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 380,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 284,409 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,610,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,024,000 after purchasing an additional 227,918 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,009,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 185,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $476,000. 51.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases. Its product candidates include Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome; is in Phase III clinical trial to treat congenital myasthenic syndromes; and is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of anti-MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with spinal muscular atrophy type 3.

