Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) Shares Sold by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. lowered its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 53.6% in the third quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 19.2% in the third quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 51,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,840,000 after acquiring an additional 8,286 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the third quarter worth $136,000. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the third quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Warren Averett Asset Management LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 6.0% in the third quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 8,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CAT opened at $131.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.06 and a 12-month high of $173.24. The stock has a market cap of $76.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.58.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.03. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 44.13%. The business had revenue of $13.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 19th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie set a $130.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Robert W. Baird set a $171.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, OTR Global lowered shares of Caterpillar to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.55.

In other news, insider Lange Bob De bought 1,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $115.58 per share, for a total transaction of $124,826.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,307,209.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 35,051 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.18, for a total transaction of $5,404,163.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,519,312.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives for construction, resource, and energy and transportation industries. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact truck and multi-terrain loaders, forestry excavators, feller bunchers, harvesters, knuckleboom loaders, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skidders, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, track-type loaders, wheel excavators, and track-type tractors.

