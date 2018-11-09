CBAK Energy Technology (CBAK) and FuelCell Energy (FCEL) Head-To-Head Survey

CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAK) and FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.0% of CBAK Energy Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.4% of FuelCell Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.3% of CBAK Energy Technology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of FuelCell Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for CBAK Energy Technology and FuelCell Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CBAK Energy Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A FuelCell Energy 0 0 3 0 3.00

FuelCell Energy has a consensus price target of $3.67, indicating a potential upside of 311.99%. Given FuelCell Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe FuelCell Energy is more favorable than CBAK Energy Technology.

Volatility & Risk

CBAK Energy Technology has a beta of 2.29, meaning that its stock price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FuelCell Energy has a beta of 1.77, meaning that its stock price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CBAK Energy Technology and FuelCell Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CBAK Energy Technology $58.38 million 0.27 -$21.46 million N/A N/A FuelCell Energy $95.67 million 0.87 -$53.90 million ($1.11) -0.80

CBAK Energy Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than FuelCell Energy.

Profitability

This table compares CBAK Energy Technology and FuelCell Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CBAK Energy Technology -37.55% -719.00% -15.44% FuelCell Energy -36.18% -45.52% -12.45%

Summary

FuelCell Energy beats CBAK Energy Technology on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

CBAK Energy Technology Company Profile

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium batteries in the People's Republic of China, Europe, South Korea, and Israel. Its products are used in various applications, including electric vehicles, such as electric cars, electric buses, and hybrid electric cars and buses; light electric vehicles that include electric bicycles, electric motors, and sight-seeing cars; and electric tools, energy storage, uninterruptible power supply, and other high power applications, as well as cordless power tools. The company was formerly known as China BAK Battery, Inc. and changed its name to CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. in January 2017. CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Dalian, China.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed power generation. The company offers SureSource power plants, a tri-generation distributed hydrogen configuration that generates electricity, heat, and hydrogen for commercial, industrial, government, and utility customers; and fuel cell carbon capture solution for coal or gas-fired power plants. It also develops solid oxide fuel cells for adjacent sub-megawatt applications to the markets for megawatt-class SureSource power plants, as well as energy storage applications. The company serves various markets, such as utilities and independent power producers, industrial and process applications, education and health care, data centers and communication, wastewater treatment, government, and commercial and hospitality. It primarily operates in the United States, South Korea, England, Germany, Canada, and Spain. FuelCell Energy, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Danbury, Connecticut.

