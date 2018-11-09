CBTX (CBTX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “CBTX, Inc. is a bank holding company. It provides personal and commercial banking, real estate loans, and investment services as well as offers deposits, debit and credit cards, cash management, treasury, and online banking services. CBTX, Inc. is based in TX, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CBTX. Stephens restated a buy rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of CBTX in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a hold rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of CBTX in a research note on Friday, July 27th.

Shares of CBTX traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.39. 270 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,205. CBTX has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $38.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $868.41 million and a PE ratio of 23.83.

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. CBTX had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 24.61%. The firm had revenue of $35.05 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that CBTX will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 1st were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. CBTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.39%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in CBTX by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 10,256 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of CBTX by 158.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 14,590 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBTX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,807,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of CBTX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $501,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBTX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $509,000. Institutional investors own 23.44% of the company’s stock.

CBTX Company Profile

CBTX, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas National Association that provides commercial banking solutions to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. The company's deposit products include checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts; and loan portfolio comprises consumer loans, including residential real estate loans, home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, overdraft protection, and letters of credit.

