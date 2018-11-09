Centennial Resource Development (CDEV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports. Centennial Resource Development had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 23.90%. The firm had revenue of $234.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.43 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of CDEV traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.54. 4,034,958 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,368,305. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 66.21 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Centennial Resource Development has a 12 month low of $15.78 and a 12 month high of $23.12.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,567,873 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $864,558,000 after acquiring an additional 8,410,700 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,885,024 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $172,288,000 after buying an additional 396,452 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,924,039 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $107,590,000 after buying an additional 424,015 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,556,854 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $46,183,000 after buying an additional 757,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CDAM UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 1,607,010 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,023,000 after buying an additional 294,728 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $30.00 target price on Centennial Resource Development and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.89.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

