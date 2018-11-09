Centennial Resource Development (CDEV) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CDEV. TheStreet upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Finally, KLR Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a research note on Monday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Centennial Resource Development currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.89.

Shares of Centennial Resource Development stock traded down $1.37 on Thursday, reaching $18.45. 3,510,721 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,360,625. Centennial Resource Development has a 1-year low of $15.78 and a 1-year high of $23.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.89 and a beta of 1.51.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.04). Centennial Resource Development had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 23.90%. The firm had revenue of $234.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.43 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Centennial Resource Development will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDEV. First Interstate Bank acquired a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the third quarter worth about $133,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the second quarter worth about $172,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the third quarter worth about $208,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the third quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the second quarter worth about $218,000. Institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

